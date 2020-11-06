South Africa: Life Sentence for Rape of Minor Thirteen Years Ago

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last Friday, the Camperdown Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his cousin who was 13 years old. The accused and the victim were living at the same residence in Mpumalanga Township. The ordeal occurred on four occasions between 2006 and 2007. The accused threatened to kill the victim if she tells her family about the rape.

On 11 May 2007, the victim eventually told her family about the rape and the accused was taken to the Mpumalanga police station where a case of rape was registered. The accused confessed to raping the victim and he appeared at court where he was granted bail. He absconded whilst on bail and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court. In May this year, the accused was rearrested after he was found hiding in the Ntshongweni area. The accused appeared in court on several occasions while he was held in custody until his prosecution, 13 years later.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the investigating officers for ensuring that justice is served. "Criminals can run but cannot hide from the long arm of law. They will be arrested no matter how long it takes us," he said.

