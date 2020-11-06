Namibia: Second Wasserfall Suspect Surrenders to Police

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has become the second suspect in Shannon Wasserfall's murder.

Wasserfall's remains were found in a shallow grave in the dunes at Walvis Bay in October.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the suspect handed himself over at the Narraville Police Station at Walvis Bay on Thursday.

He has subsequently been detained.

Azaan Madisia is the only accused in the matter so far.

Shikwambi says the suspect informed the police that he helped Madisia to dispose of Wasserfall's body.

He faces charges of murder, and obstructing and defeating the cause of justice.

He is due to appear in the Walvisbay Magistrate's Court on Friday or Monday.

Police investigations in the matter continue.