Zimbabwe: Top Cop Challenges Sacu Legality

6 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

POLICE Commissioner Douglas Jabulani Nyakutsikwa, who is facing charges related to corrupt allocation of housing stands, yesterday said he wanted to challenge the constitutionality of the establishment of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).

Nyakutsikwa, through his lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero, questioned why the State had directed that he and his co-accused should collect the State documents to prepare for their trial on criminal abuse of office charges from the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Questioning SACU's authority he said: "SACU was not established through an Act of Parliament or a Statutory Instrument. The constitutionality of that organ should be looked into. We will be challenging the establishment of that unit," said Mr Dzvetero.

However, prosecutor Mr Zivanai Macharaga said Nyakutsikwa was arrested by SACU and it was operating under the coordination of the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Mr Macharaga said he saw no anomaly in Nyakutsikwa's lawyers collecting the papers from the permanent secretary's office since it was the one coordinating SACU's operations.

Nyakutsikwa is being jointly charged with suspended Harare housing director Admore Nhekairo on allegations of corrupt allocations of residential stands in Harare.

On November 28, 2018, Nyakutsikwa had been invited for a selection interview for the allocation of stand 1057 Strathaven Township by Nhekairo although he had not applied for the allocation.

Nhekairo allegedly went on to select Nyakutsikwa for the offer of the stand.

It is alleged that Nyakutsikwa wrote a letter on a ZRP letterhead to Harare City Council seeking six residential stands in the Vainona neighbourhood for himself, his friend Trynos Shonhiwa who is not a police officer, and his brother-in-law, Like Buroma.

The letter is erroneously dated December 10, 2020.

The court heard as a result of this letter, he was given three stands including 598, 600 and 601 Vainona.

Nyakutsikwa and Nhekairo allegedly showed favour to Shonhiwa and Buroma by causing the allocation without following due process.

It is also alleged that Nyakutsikwa also benefited unlawfully at the same time as he was shown favour by Nhekairo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.