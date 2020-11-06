Kenya: City Stars Snatch Duo From Coast Stima

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nairobi City Stars has completed the signing of Coast Stima wingers Herit Mungai and Rodgers Okumu.

Herit joins the club on a season-long deal while Okumu has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

"It feels great to join City Stars as the club has been my dream team since I was a young lad," said Herit, who has previously played for Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers and Kibera BlackStars player.

Team coordinator Samson Otieno also lauded Herit's acquisition.

"Herit hands the coach good options on the left both at the back and further up. He is a quality player and on behalf of City Stars we welcome him on board," he was quoted by the club's portal.

Okumu is also elated to join Simba Wa Nairobi.

"To scale my football upwards, I decided to move out of my comfort zone and go elsewhere. It's a blessing to join City Stars and I am happy to be part of team," he said.

"I want to work hard and help the team to achieve its goals." added the fleet-footed Okumu who operates on either wings.

Other new arrivals at City Stars during the ongoing transfer window include midfielders Rowland Makati (Vapor Sports), Ronney Kola Oyaro (Kenya School of Government), Timothy Ouma (Laiser Hill), Kenedy Onyango (Kakamega Homeboyz), Yusuf Mukisa Lubowa (Proline FC - Uganda) and goalkeepers Steve Njunge Ndungu (Wazito FC) and Elvis Ochoro (Hakati Sportiff).