South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Farmer Shot and Son Stabbed

press release

A case of murder and house robbery is investigated following an attack in Swartpan farm, which left the farmer dead and son injured.

On the 6 November 2020 at about 05:00, the domestic worker at the farm made the gruesome discovery after she was called by the deceased's wife who was concerned since she tried in vain to get hold of her husband and son.

The domestic worker alerted relatives after she found the 56-year-old farmers and his 26-year-old son injured. Other farmers and the police were activated and the farmer was declared dead at the scene, whilst the son was referred to a hospital for treatment.

It is alleged that the farmer was attacked in the house and shot on the head, whilst the son was overpowered on his arrival and stabbed at the back.

It is suspected that two to three handguns were stolen during the robbery.

It is currently unknown how many suspects are involved and if they used any mode of transportation to flee from the crime scene.

Investigation continues and anyone with information should please contact Detective Captain James Mahlatsi, Detective Commander at Hennenman 082 4530 806 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via My SAPS App anonymously.