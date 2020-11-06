South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Farmer Shot and Son Stabbed

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A case of murder and house robbery is investigated following an attack in Swartpan farm, which left the farmer dead and son injured.

On the 6 November 2020 at about 05:00, the domestic worker at the farm made the gruesome discovery after she was called by the deceased's wife who was concerned since she tried in vain to get hold of her husband and son.

The domestic worker alerted relatives after she found the 56-year-old farmers and his 26-year-old son injured. Other farmers and the police were activated and the farmer was declared dead at the scene, whilst the son was referred to a hospital for treatment.

It is alleged that the farmer was attacked in the house and shot on the head, whilst the son was overpowered on his arrival and stabbed at the back.

It is suspected that two to three handguns were stolen during the robbery.

It is currently unknown how many suspects are involved and if they used any mode of transportation to flee from the crime scene.

Investigation continues and anyone with information should please contact Detective Captain James Mahlatsi, Detective Commander at Hennenman 082 4530 806 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via My SAPS App anonymously.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.