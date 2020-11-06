Namibia: 10 Degrees South - World Tourism Secretary General Opens Tourism Expo 2020

6 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili, on his first official 3-day visit to help strengthen Namibia's tourism revival strategy, launched the country's biggest tourism expo in Windhoek.

Pololikashvili applauded Namibia for being the first country in the world to hold the tourism expo amid the Covid-19 pandemic and for being one of the few countries in the world to open up for international tourist arrivals.

During the occasion, he also launched a Covid-19 Tourism Safety Protocols and Guidelines Toolkit to ensure adverse of Covid-19 prevention measures by Namibia's tourism industry.

During his stay, Pololikashvili visited the UNESCO World Heritage site at Sossusvlei desert called Namib Sand Sea, which is the only coastal desert in the world that includes extensive dune fields influenced by fog.

Thereafter, he flew to one of Namibia's main tourist attractions, Swakopmund where he launched Namibia's Gastronomy booklet, a project that the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has been working on with Namibia to promote African Gastronomy to the world. He also paid a visit to the Ramsar Wetland site at the Walvis Bay lagoon where he expressed fascination over Namibia's progress on biodiversity.

He paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba and confirmed the hosting of 'Brand Africa Conference' in Namibia IN 2021. He also shared planned efforts to support tourism conservation initiatives for developing rural tourism. Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire a great Africa through promoting a positive image of Africa, celebrating its diversity and driving its competitiveness.

Pololikashvili said he convinced that Namibia's tourism industry is in good hands which has made it strong as he was surprised by the high quality of the industry in terms of organization and accommodation establishments.

The Namibia Tourism Expo runs from 4 to 7 November 2020 at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW).

Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili paying a courtesy visit to Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba at State House.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.