South Africa: Overberg Farmers Open Hearts to Conservation of Renosterveld

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dian Spear

Farmers in the Overberg Wheatbelt who previously viewed renosterveld as wasteland are now conserving it for future generations.

According to Dr Odette Curtis-Scott, it is estimated that "less than 5% of renosterveld vegetation remains". This vegetation type, which is part of the highly diverse Cape Floristic Region "has borne the brunt of the plough on an extreme scale", says Curtis-Scott.

Many people may not know renosterveld is considered to be "the richest bulb habitat on earth", she explains. In addition to the habitat being destroyed for the planting of crops, it is also threatened by being fragmented into small areas surrounded by monoculture and affected by pesticides and other chemicals, unnatural fire regimes, alien vegetation, illegal ploughing, overgrazing and the destruction of watercourses.

Due to the sad state of affairs, active management is necessary to save what remains of this special habitat. However, getting people to care about renosterveld is difficult.

"It looks like an homogenous, grey, drab shrubland and is considered the ugly sister of fynbos, and it has been overlooked, understudied and under-conserved forever," Curtis-Scott explains. Farmers often refer to it merely as uitvalgrond (surplus ground) or bossieveld (shrub veld) and perceive it as worthless.

grey...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

