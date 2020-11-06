South Africa: In Court, in Leg Irons, Hopewell Chin'ono Claims Persecution

analysis

Incarcerated prominent Zimbabwean journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono, who spent six weeks in a remand prison on charges of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and who was rearrested this week, has revealed he is being held at the country's maximum security prison -- though fresh charges are yet to be brought.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said on Friday -- through defense attorney Beatrice Mtetwa -- that he had spent the night in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison following a court appearance on Thursday.

"We wish to lodge this complaint and put it in record that the accused person was detained overnight at Chikurubi yet the accused person is not a security threat," said Mtetwa. "He has not been formally placed on remand and it is therefore uncalled for for him to be detained at a maximum security prison as if he is a dangerous criminal."

The prosecution, led by Lancelot Motsokoti, was dismissive of this argument, saying the correctional services department had the discretion to keep an inmate at any prison they deemed fit.

Meanwhile, Chin'ono filed an application for the court not to entertain the state case, claiming he was before the court improperly. This came...