Zimbabwe: Ministers to Lead Cleaning Day in Provinces

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution are expected to lead the 23rd National Environment Cleaning Day today, in cleaning up identified areas in all provinces.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is calling on recyclers to avail their services to communities where waste generation is rampant, so that they take up recyclable materials recovered through sorting of waste at source.

EMA is promoting the adoption of best practises such as waste segregation to ensure reduction in waste accumulation in the environment and adoption of a business model in waste management.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month as a National Environment Cleaning Day, as Government moved to ensure a sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

The nation has embraced the campaign, with more corporates and individuals participating.

EMA environmental education and publicity manager, Mrs Amkela Sidange, yesterday encouraged citizens to continue to clean their immediate environments at home, neighbourhood and workplaces, among other areas.

"Where groupings become necessary, cleaning should be done in compliance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines. A clean environment remains critical for a healthy nation and its high time citizens ensure that they keep their surroundings clean," she said.

Mrs Sidange encouraged local authorities to establish enablers that allow residents to recover waste through sorting and selling the waste to recyclers, at the same time ensuring waste collection is done as scheduled in their jurisdictions to discourage illegal dumping and accumulation of waste in the environment.

"With the oncoming rainy season, local authorities should clear illegal dumps to prevent not only environmental pollution, but also prevent breeding of disease-causing vectors and spreading of diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

"Clearing of storm drains should be done as a matter of urgency to prevent flash flooding. Environmental cleanliness remains key in any form of development hence need to adopt best practices in solid waste management," she said.