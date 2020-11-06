Namibia: Nakathila, Andeleki Trade Verbal Jabs Ahead of Mega Fight

Namibia's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) global junior lightweight champion Jeremiah "Lowkey" Nakathila yesterday minced no words when he cautioned opponent Immanuel Andeleki to brace himself for the worse when they square off this weekend.

Nakathila will this Saturday headline the much-anticipated 'Together as One' Boxing Bonanza that will be hosted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino, which will also see some of the country's foremost pugilists taking to the ring.

Boasting only one loss and 19 wins from a total 20 fights, Nakathila will Saturday confront Andeleki over eight rounds of what is expected to be a crackerjack affair between the two lanky fighters. The event will be behind closed doors but will be televised live and also livestreamed across all social media platforms.

At yesterday's face-off press conference held at MTC headquarters in Olympia, Nakathila and Andeleki traded quick verbal jabs, with Nakathila threatening to make easy work of his opponent as he has prepared well for the occasion.

"First, I want to thank MTC for sponsoring this boxing bonanza and also my promoter for keeping me busy in the gym for the last couple of months. I believe it's an important fight for Andeleki - but unfortunately, it is a fight that will not last for very long, as I will stop him within the distance. I am sure people will be tuned in watching this fight online but let me assure my fans that they will not be using much of their data because I will make sure the fight does not go the full distance," boastfully said a confident Nakathila.

Verbally jabbing back at Nakathila, an unshaken Andeleki shot back by saying Nakathila is not a complete boxer like him but only a fighter with no rhythm.

"Thanks to Nestor Tobias for the opportunity to fight this, man. I am excited about the bout; I know what people have been saying on social media. They have been undermining me but it's okay. I will prove everyone wrong come Saturday. I am a completely good boxer who can move in all directions and I will prove myself this weekend. Nakathila is not a boxer; he's just a fighter - that's why he's more like a fraud. Saturday is going to be the day I will show this boy what boxing should be about," an unyielding Andeleki shot back.

Also at yesterday's presser, promoter Tobias announced the event will be limited to only few people, which includes the media, boxing officials and reserved seats for the sponsors and VIPs. He added the public can, however, follow all proceedings live on their social media platforms and also live on NBC TV. "We will have limited seats available; we know it's one of those difficult times, as the maximum number of people to gather is limited to 200, so we will have a few people in attendance. That will be the chairs reserved for the media, match officials, boxers, our sponsors and VIPs," explained Tobias.

Also fighting on the night will be Mikka Shonena, who will square off against Mendu Kaangundue in the welterweight division over six rounds, while top prospect Harry Simon Jnr will face Rafael Iita in the junior welterweight division over four rounds.

Also in action will be Phillipus "Energy" Nghitummbwa, who takes on Martin Mukungu in a super bantamweight 4-rounder, while Charles Shinima will confront Steven Shimbonde in the junior middleweight division over four rounds. Usko Rehebiam and Andrias Nghinaunye will square off in a junior welterweight over four rounds.

Michel Bernard will trade leather with Frans Naanda over four rounds in the lightweight division, with many other youngsters also in action as part of the undercards on the night.

