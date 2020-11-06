Rwanda: Kayiranga to Coach Amavubi U-20 At Cecafa Cup

Rayon Sports legend and the club's former head coach, Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga, will take charge of the men's U-20 national team at the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup, Ferwafa has confirmed.

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) also announced on Thursday that Kayiranga will be assisted by Justin Bisengimana, a former coach for topflight league sides Sunrise and Bugesera.

This year's Cecafa U-20 Cup takes place from November 22 to December 5 in Tanzania.

At the tournament, Rwanda has been drawn against hosts Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti in Group A.

Meanwhile, renowned youth football coach Yves Rwasamanzi has been appointed as head coach of the Rwanda U-17 team that will represent the country at the Cecafa U-17 Cup tournament. Rwasamanzi will have Moussa Gatera as his assistant.

Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 championship from December 13 through 28.

Cecafa U-20 groups:

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Cecafa U-17 groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa