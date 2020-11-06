Rwanda: Kayiranga to Coach Amavubi U-20 At Cecafa Cup

6 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports legend and the club's former head coach, Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga, will take charge of the men's U-20 national team at the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup, Ferwafa has confirmed.

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) also announced on Thursday that Kayiranga will be assisted by Justin Bisengimana, a former coach for topflight league sides Sunrise and Bugesera.

This year's Cecafa U-20 Cup takes place from November 22 to December 5 in Tanzania.

At the tournament, Rwanda has been drawn against hosts Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti in Group A.

Meanwhile, renowned youth football coach Yves Rwasamanzi has been appointed as head coach of the Rwanda U-17 team that will represent the country at the Cecafa U-17 Cup tournament. Rwasamanzi will have Moussa Gatera as his assistant.

Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 championship from December 13 through 28.

Cecafa U-20 groups:

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Cecafa U-17 groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.