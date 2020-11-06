Mozambique: Two More Covid-19 Deaths and 108 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday announced the deaths of two more people from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the head of the Department of Health Surveillance, Lorna Gujral, said the latest victims were Mozambican men, aged 60 and 61, both hospitalised in Maputo city.

One was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 25 October, and the other on 29 October. Both men died on Wednesday. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 97.

Since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 195,643 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,497 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 640 were from Maputo city, 302 from Cabo Delgado, 193 from Sofala, 140 from Maputo province, 97 from Tete, 41 from Gaza, 37 from Zambezia, 18 from Manica, 13 from Nampula, 10 from Inhambane and six from Niassa.

1,389 of these tests gave negative results, and 108 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 13,391.

Of the new cases, 106 are Mozambicans, one is a Zimbabwean and one is Cuban. 55 are women or girls and 53 are men or boys. Ten are children under 15 years of age, and two are over 65 years old.

The great majority of the cases are from Maputo and city - 51 from the city and 30 from the province. There were also 11 cases from Sofala, seven from Zambezia, four from Cabo Delgado, two from Manica, two from Gaza and one from Inhambane.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health practice, all 108 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Gujral added that, in the previous 24 hours, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Maputo city, while four others were admitted (three in Maputo and one in Zambezia). There are now 59 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (55 in Maputo, one in Matola and three in Zambezia).

48 of the patients are men and 11 are women. One is a child under one year old, while three are children aged between 5 and 14. 30 are adults aged between 25 and 59, while 25 are aged 60 and above.

25 of these patients, said Gujral, are in a "moderate clinical condition", 33 are seriously ill, and one is in a critical condition. In addition to Covid-19, many are suffering from other chronic illnesses. Almost 40 per cent of them are diabetic, and 35 per cent have high blood pressure.

Gujral announced that a further 194 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 125 of them in Maputo city, 26 in Sofala, 23 in Gaza, 18 in Zambezia and two in Inhambane. This brings the total number of recoveries to 11,177 - which is 83.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

There remain 2,113 active cases of the disease, distributed as follows: Maputo city,1,583; Maputo province, 231; Cabo Delgado, 164; Gaza, 33; Sofala, 24; Manica, 22; Zambezia, 18; Nampula, 11; Niassa, 11; Tete, eight; Inhambane, eight. Thus Maputo city and province account for 86 per cent of all currently active cases.