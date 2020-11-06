Kenya: Agronomist Notebook - Major Physiological Issues in Tomatoes

Moses' s tomatoes are currently at the fruiting and flowering stage, which is a sign of good progress.

Having managed to contain most of the pests and diseases so far, this week, I explained to the farmer some of the physiological disorders we are likely to encounter.

Some of them are as result of environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations and high relative humidity.

There are two common physiological disorders likely to affect the tomatoes. These are blossom end rot and sun scalding.

Blossom end rot is usually characterised by slightly sunken leathery areas around the tip end of the fruit. It usually appears water-soaked or brown.

The damage usually occurs when the fruits are half their full size. The water-soaked areas usually enlarge and turn dark brown and leathery. The affected areas eventually start rotting, thus, one must pick the fruits and discard them.

Inadequate calcium

Moses, like many other farmers, said he knew that the disorder is caused by inadequate calcium in the soil.

However, this is not always the case, as blossom end rot can occur as a result of the failure of the crop to absorb the nutrient even when it is available in the soil.

The calcium deficiency would be as a result of fluctuation in the watering regime or damage on the roots due to improper cultivation.

Calcium uptake usually takes place when the soil pH is slightly alkaline. Acidic soils, therefore, interfere with the crop nutrients uptake.

One should, therefore, identify the cause of the deficiency before settling on how to manage the condition in the soil. Heavy rainfall results in high relative humidity, which affects the plant's nutrients uptake.

It is, therefore, important to ensure the plant's roots are well taken care of during the management practices such as weeding.

Regulate the watering regime

In line with the soil test analysis, one should ensure the calcium is available by top dressing with fertiliser that contains the nutrient. This can also be applied as a foliar fertiliser.

Regulate the watering regime to prevent too much watering or irregular watering that results in temperature fluctuations in the soil.

Blossom end rot is an irreversible process hence the need to ensure it does not occur. The affected fruits should be discarded and disposed of as they are rendered unmarketable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, one may observe the new fruits while putting the measures to ensure they are not affected. Blossom end rot also affects crops such as capsicum.

Sun scalding, on the other hand, occurs in areas that have high temperatures and the crop does not have proper leaf coverage.

Physiological disorder

This is a physiological disorder that affects vegetable fruits such as tomatoes, capsicum and cucumbers. The side of the fruits that receive direct sunlight is most affected.

To prevent this, one should ensure fruits get adequate nutrients for proper vegetation.

The fruits should also be timely harvested to prevent them from being affected by the sun as this reduces the shelf-life.

Currently, minimal activities are taking place on Moses's farm to prevent disturbance of the fruits, which can result in flower abortion.

However, we are still controlling Tuta absoluta, especially during the fruiting stage.

In our next article, we shall focus on the various records we have maintained on the farm.

Gianne254@gmail.com