Ethiopia: Indonesian Companies Keen to Invest in Pharmaceutical, Food - Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Indonesian companies are showing interest in unleashing the business potential by investing in the pharmaceutical and food industry in Ethiopia, Indonesian Abassador to Ethiopia said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia Al Busyra Basnur said there is a growing interest of Indonesian companies to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors.

He added that the Ethio-Indonesian business people seeking for investment possibilities will surely widen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

There are a lot of interest from the Indonesian businessmen to engage in trade and investment in Ethiopia, the Ambassador said, however, not many Indonesian businessmen knows thoroughly about the investment potential in Ethiopia.

"So, three companies are really interested to establish corporation with Ethiopian businessmen by establishing the factory here in Ethiopia. There are 2 pharmaceutical Indonesian companies that are very interested to invest in Ethiopia and one Food Company also very interested to invest in Ethiopia and now they are in the process," Ambassador Al Busyra elaborated.

He noted "now I can say that we are entering a new era in terms of economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Indonesia."

Stating that Ethiopia and Indonesia are amongst the top global coffee exporting countries, the ambassador said that they can exchange experience on ways of value adding to the coffee products and boosting foreign currency earnings.

Furthermore, Al Busyra noted that both countries can learn from each other's best practices of using their untapped resources in the tourism sector.

"I know that Ethiopia has a huge potential in tourism. I travel a lot in many areas not only cities but also countryside and Ethiopia is very beautiful country. It has a lot of strength, potential not only the beauty of the country but also if we talk about the history that a lot of historical destinations of tourism in Ethiopia," he elaborated.

Indonesia and Ethiopia are ready to share experience to develop in many sectors not only tourism but also in economy, home industry, small and medium entrepreneurs and so on, he said, and stressed "and we are committed to do that."

The diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Indonesia has been growing rapidly especially in the economic, social and cultural areas since its establishment in 1961.