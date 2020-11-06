Mozambique: Gorongosa National Park to Spend 15 Million USD On Building New Schools

6 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Gorongosa National Park (PNG), in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, has pledged to disburse 15 million US dollars for the construction and furnishing of 40 new primary schools and associated facilities such as housing for teachers, water supply, school toilets and libraries, over the next five years.

To that end, the Ministry of Education and the PNG on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which the PNG will support the Ministry through ensuring access to education by the six communities in the park's buffer zone.

The MoU, signed by Education Minister Carmelita Namashulua and the Gorongosa Programme Chairperson, Gregory Carr, also envisages the implementation of programmes intended to improve not only school access, especially for girls, but also learning quality as well as the strengthening of institutional capacity.

Namashulua said the main objective of the MoU is the creation and expansion of learning opportunities, but also ensuring access to schools and the retention of pupils, particularly girls, in the communities of the park's buffer zone districts of Cheringoma, Dondo, Gorongosa, Nhamatanda, Maringue and Muanza.

The memorandum, she said, results from the growing awareness about the pivotal role education has to play, not only in the progress of a society, but also in building an even more enlightened nation.

"It is in this context that the Gorongosa Restoration Project will build 40 schools as well as other education infrastructures complying with the standards and rules established by the ministry,", she said, adding "we are happy with the programmes envisaged, especially because they place girls in the limelight".

The rules and standards include technical specifications for resilience to tropical cyclones, drought, and earthquakes, and management of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Namashulua said the project will also offer scholarships for both secondary and professional and technical education, and will develop a permanent teacher training programme.

She pointed out the need to strengthen girl's education through the Girls Club Programme, as the country's education sector is still grappling with gender inequalities in the communities. "Our goal is to establish partnerships which will help us bridge the current disparities, because educating a woman means educating a family, community and maybe a whole nation", she stressed.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.