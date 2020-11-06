South Africa: Free State Preview - ANC Will Have to Rise Above Scandals to Silence Detractors in Poll

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

The ruling party knows that they can make a big statement on the road to the local government elections in 2021 with convincing wins in Mangaung, a solid hold in Mohokare and a seat pickup in Matjhabeng. What is unclear is how the EFF and the independent candidate will perform in Mohokare and how the DA, ADEC and UFOC will do

On Wednesday, 11 November, 107 seats will be contested in by-elections in all nine provinces. This is the sixth article of a series in the build-up.

The African National Congress (ANC) had an outright win in Ace Magashule's home province in 2019, but were down by 9% points from their 2014 total as they ended on 61% of the vote, losing three seats in the legislature. They were still well ahead of the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) who finished with 18% of the vote, slightly up from their 2016 total. They were also able to win an additional seat in the legislature by getting a 6th seat. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) doubled their seats in the legislature by winning four seats, and improving their percentage vote share in the province from 8% to 13%. The Vryheids...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

