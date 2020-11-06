South Africa: Police Seeks Information to Locate Missing Teenager

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Letsitele outside Tzaneen are investigating a case of missing person following the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, Luricia Dimakatso Makhutudise from Mugwazeni village who allegedly went missing on 28 October 2020.

The teenager's mother, reportedly left home at about 18:30 to hospital, leaving her with other siblings. Later in the evening when she returned, she was not at home and the other children didn't know where she went.

Police search operation was conducted at various locations including friends and relatives with no success.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to find this missing girl is urged to contact Captain Shiluvhana on 082 469 0900 or Crime stop number 08600 10111or the nearest Police station.

The search operation and Police investigations are underway.

