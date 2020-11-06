South Africa: Gauteng Police Closed Down 18 Illegal Liquor Outlets During Operation O Kae Molao As the Festive Season Looms

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major General Patricia Rampota, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Policing, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, and the Acting District Commissioner of Johannesburg, Major General Anna Mateise, in Thursday 05 November 2020, led the weekly operation O Kae Molao that saw the various integrated law enforcement agencies brave the rainy weather, taking to the streets of Honeydew, Cosmo City and Zandspruit.

As per the tradition of the integrated crime prevention operations in Gauteng, the various activations led by the SAPS were supported by the office of the MEC for Community Safety, the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police, Joburg Metro Police, private security, brand ambassadors, and other stakeholders such as the local Community Police Forum.

Two illegal liquor outlets were shut down in the Honeydew policing precint, bringing to total 18 illegal liquor outlets that were shut down throughout the Province, with six shut down in the West Rand and two in Tshwane.

Over seven hundred and forty eight (748) wanted suspects were traced and arrested by detectives across the Province, kick-starting the early morning operations on Thursday morning. Detectives in Sedibeng arrested 76 suspects for various serious and violent crimes as well as vehicle related crimes.

In the West Rand, 27 were secured different offences including possession of dagga; assault with intent to cause grieviously bodily harm; sexual assault; rape and attempted murder.

Police in Ekurhuleni District arrested 235 wanted suspects while police in Tshwane took in 168 suspects. More than two hundred and forty two (242) suspects were arrested during the detective raids in Johannesburg. These suspects were on the run from the law on cases of robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder and rape.

In the other areas of Johannesburg West police confiscated counterfeit goods worth an estimated value of R2 million and arrested four shop owners and nine security guards who were non-compliant with industry prescripts as verified by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) who were also part of the O Kae Molao operations.

The arrested suspects will be appearing in various Magistrate Courts soon.