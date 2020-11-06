South Africa: Stern Marine Landscape Leads Strauss & Co's Offering of Rare and High-Value Lots

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Strauss and Co

Luxury and collectability is a hallmark of each of the 928 lots of visual art, decorative arts, furniture, jewellery and fine wine featured in Strauss & Co's forthcoming live virtual auction, NORTH/SOUTH (8-11 November 2020). Spread over four days and composed of eight curated sessions, this dynamic hybrid sale features a number of rare and high-value lots of particular interest to collectors.

One of the highlights of the Tasso Foundation Collection of important South African art, assembled by the late Giulio Bertrand of Morgenster, due to be sold on Monday 9 November at 7pm, is Irma Stern's 1948 marine landscape The Grand Canal, Venice (estimate R5 - 7 million). Stern represented South Africa at four editions of the Venice Biennale in the 1950s.

Long established as South Africa's foremost artist at auction, international interest in Stern is once again in the ascendency. The artist is the subject of two new international monographs - by American art historian LaNitra Berger and South African critic Sean O'Toole.

Also consigned by the Tasso Foundation Collection, Stanley Pinker's The Bathers (estimate R800 000 - 1 200 000), a magical homage to Paul Cézanne, represents the apogee of this quietly influential artist's earlier painting style....

