South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Kwazulu-Natal Leads Provincial Executive Council Meeting

The Provincial Executive Council of KwaZulu-Natal led by the Premier Sihle Zikalala held its ordinary meeting yesterday, 4 November 2020.

The EXCO reflected on the following important matters impacting on the state of the province:

1. KZN Executive Council calls for a full review of the procurement legislative regime following Supreme Court Ruling on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment

The Provincial Executive Council of KwaZulu-Natal, in the wake of the judgement, which has declared the PPPFA Regulations of 2017 invalid, is calling for the review of the entire legislative procurement regime, including the BEE Act, so that it makes Black Economic Empowerment and Radical Economic Transformation irreversible as transformative policies of government.

The Provincial Executive Council has noted with grave concern the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal The Executive Council is still analysing fully the judgement and its overall implications to economic transformation of the country.

While the Provincial Executive Council noted that the invalidity is currently suspended for 12 months, it nevertheless registered its concern. The Provincial Executive Council considers this decision as being tantamount to the reversal of the transformation process.

The Provincial Executive Council will engage the national government on this decision. We also encourage the national government to appeal against this judgement. It is important that transformative policies are clear and cannot be second guessed.

2. The passing of former Mayor of the Hibiscus Municipality Cllr Nolwazi Shusha

Provincial Executive Council has noted with sadness the news of the passing of Cllr. Nolwazi Shusha who was previously Mayor of the Hibiscus Municipality now Ray Nkonyeni Municipality on the South Coast.

The Provincial Executive Council wishes to pay tribute to Cllr. Shusha for her selfless dedication to the upliftment of the ordinary people of this country, especially those of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mayor Shusha belongs to the pioneer generation that laid a solid foundation and shaped the sphere of local government. There is a lot to learn from the life and legacy of Cllr Shusha. Her life was spent the most in the service and betterment of the lives of our people.

The Executive Council wish Cllr. Shusha's family strength and fortitude during this time and all our prayers will continue to be with them as they deal with this trying period in their lives.

3. Provincial Executive Council wishes good luck to all matriculants

The Provincial Executive Council welcomed the smooth start of the 2020 Matric exams. The Executive Council wishes all leaners and teachers, especially matriculants the best of luck as they commence their examinations. The Provincial Executive Council is optimistic that the class of 2020, despite the many unprecedented challenges it faced and is still facing due to Covid-19, it will fly the flag of our province high.

The Executive Council noted the report from the MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu which indicated that the province performed at an impressive 79.5% in the recent trial examinations. These are encouraging news that augurs and give hope that the class of 2020 will do well.

4. Anniversary of the 1860 arrival of Indians in South Africa

The Provincial Executive Council noted that the 16th of November 2020, marks an important day for the Province of KwaZulu-Natal and the country, as we will be commemorating and celebrating the arrival and the role played by the indentured labourers who came to KwaZulu-Natal from India in 1860.

The Provincial Executive Council noted that the diversity of our province and indeed the country is enriched by the community of people of Indian origin. The Provincial Government therefore invites various organs of civil society in commemorating this significant anniversary.

The Provincial Executive Council salutes and celebrate all the hardworking people who have contributed to the tapestry of our province, including social cohesion, and also for contributing positively to the economy.

The Provincial Executive Council led by Premier Sihle Zikalala will partake in a number of activities to mark this historic arrival. This programme will provide an opportunity to recognise the contribution of the Indian community in the fields of labour, business, science, sports, religion, arts, culture and the achievement and consolidation of our democracy.

As part of the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration programme, we will unveil a series of other programmes which will help bring together the various strands of our nation and to foster one united prosperous, non-racial and non-sexist KwaZulu Natal

5. Bafana Bafana Playing Against Sao Tome in AFCON Qualifier in Durban

The Executive Council welcomes the opportunity, on behalf of the people and government of KwaZulu-Natal to host the national football team Bafana Bafana, who will be playing a qualifying match on 13 November 2020.

This is the first leg of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers in preparation for the finals to be played in Cameroon in February 2021. The last time Bafana Bafana played in Durban was in September 2018 against Libya, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

We thank the organisers, including the South Africa Football Association, the Confederation of African Football, and FIFA for bringing this match to our province. We are certain that this time, our national team led by Coach Molefi Ntseki will register a win to take an advantage into the second leg which will be held in Soa Tome and Principe.

We pledge our full support for Bafana Bafana, and working with the conditions related to the Corona Virus restrictions, we will be behind the national team to ensure victory for the nation.

The Exco welcomed that this fixture will be precedent by the activities in honour of late former Bafana Bafana national goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

On behalf of the people and the government of KwaZulu-Natal we say Viva Bafana, Viva Bafana!

6. November 2020 Safety Month

The Provincial Executive Council resolved to use the month of November 202 as safety month. During this month the province will intensify safety interventions and begin efforts to break the cycle of crime and lawlessness in the province.

The Executive Council invites all stakeholders to partner with law enforcement agencies and bring forward information that may help to proactively prevent and fight crime. The province has declared criminality as the number one enemy.

The provincial government also appeals for calm and stop to acts of violence and disruptions as experienced in Ethekwini yesterday. Any issue affecting citizens must be addressed through engagements and negotiations.

The provincial government is of the view that violence does not provide solution to challenges. As the government that listen and is responsive to people's concern we remain willing to engage and find solutions to challenges but we are firm that violence should not be tolerated.

