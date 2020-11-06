South Africa: 'May I Not Respond, Chairperson, in Case I Incriminate Myself'

analysis

On her third day testifying at the State Capture Commission, former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni was asked about allegations that she held meetings with Bosasa leaders, received unlawful benefits from the company and made cash deposits to Jacob Zuma's foundation. She refused to answer while continuing to claim the allegations were unfair.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni refused to comment during her third day of testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on evidence that Bosasa spent almost R500,000 on security upgrades at her Richards Bay home, which she did not declare to SAA or the Mhlathuze Water Board, where she also served as a director at the time.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr questioned Myeni on testimony from former Bosasa head of special operations Richard Le Roux, who said the controversial company spent an estimated R486,514.63 in equipment and labour on security upgrades at Myeni's home. Bosasa footed the bill and Le Roux was not aware of any arrangement between Myeni and the company.

"May I not respond, chairperson, in case I incriminate myself," the former SAA chair repeated.

Myeni has avoided answering questions by invoking the right against self-incrimination, claiming she'll likely soon face criminal charges.

Former...