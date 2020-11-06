South Africa: Financial Sector Conduct Authority Left Leaderless and Rudderless While the Red Tape Keeps On Rolling in

analysis

South Africa was given until the end of October to provide comment on the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill (COFI Bill). Yet to date the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) does not have a commissioner or any deputy commissioners. The COFI Bill will eventually combine all the financial services legislation under one act.

Neither a commissioner nor a deputy has been appointed to allow for the COFI bill to go forward, after former acting honcho Able Sithole relocated to the Public Investment Corporation, and its main architect Caroline da Silva is leaving the establishment at the end of the month. The appointment of the top spots has been extended already twice this year with unsuccessful applicants not receiving any reasons.

On Monday, a fortnight ago civil society organisations Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, applied to the Gauteng High Court (Pretoria) on an urgent basis to call for a transparent process to select the new commissioner and deputy commissioners of the FSCA.

As the oversight body for the financial sector, appointments to the FSCA have far-reaching consequences for all people in South Africa. Therefore, the independence and transparency of the...