South Africa: House Robber Sentenced to 20 Years

press release

The Pinetown Regional Court sentenced Msizeni Duncan Makhanya (40) to 20 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as house robbery.

His sentence came after an incident that occurred on 30 June 2018 at 20:50, where Makhanya entered a house at St. Windolins in Mariannhill and held up the occupants at gunpoint. He stole a TV, cash and four cellphones before fleeing the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Mariannhill SAPS for investigation. Following an intensive investigation by the detective assigned to investigate the docket, the accused was arrested.

During his arrest, he was found in possession of a police bulletproof vest as well as an illegal firearm and ammunition that was used in the commission of the offence. The stolen property was also found in the suspect's possession. It was also established that the accused was previously sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery in 2000. His bail application was successfully opposed in court and was held behind bars until his sentence.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the accused.