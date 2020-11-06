South Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Turns to Appeal Court, Questions Legality of IPID Boss Renewal Processes

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is meant to snuff out criminality within South Africa's crime-fighting structures. The appointment of the person who heads it is therefore critical and the Helen Suzman Foundation has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to ensure this process is constitutional and free from political interference.

The legality of appointment processes relating to the head of IPID was the focus of discussions in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, with the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) trying to have a previous ruling in this arena overturned.

An appeal by the foundation was set down to be heard on Friday but several legal issues first needed to be ironed out to determine exactly how to proceed.

The matter arose last year when former IPID executive director Robert McBride took legal action after Minister of Police Bheki Cele opted to not renew his contract, which at that stage was set to end on 28 February 2019.

McBride argued that the decision taken by Cele was unlawful and wanted Cele to provide reasons for his decision. Cele then approached Parliament's portfolio committee on police and asked it to either endorse or reject his decision.

McBride launched an urgent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.