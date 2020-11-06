South Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Turns to Appeal Court, Questions Legality of IPID Boss Renewal Processes

analysis

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is meant to snuff out criminality within South Africa's crime-fighting structures. The appointment of the person who heads it is therefore critical and the Helen Suzman Foundation has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to ensure this process is constitutional and free from political interference.

The legality of appointment processes relating to the head of IPID was the focus of discussions in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, with the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) trying to have a previous ruling in this arena overturned.

An appeal by the foundation was set down to be heard on Friday but several legal issues first needed to be ironed out to determine exactly how to proceed.

The matter arose last year when former IPID executive director Robert McBride took legal action after Minister of Police Bheki Cele opted to not renew his contract, which at that stage was set to end on 28 February 2019.

McBride argued that the decision taken by Cele was unlawful and wanted Cele to provide reasons for his decision. Cele then approached Parliament's portfolio committee on police and asked it to either endorse or reject his decision.

McBride launched an urgent...