South Africa: Two Off-Duty Police Officers Nab Suspect With Stolen Vehicle, Firearm and Drugs

press release

Two off-duty police officers acted on information about a man driving around KwaPata area in the Plessislaer policing precinct yesterday with a stolen vehicle.

The pair proceeded to the said place and the vehicle was spotted with no registration plates. A chase ensued along KwaPata area. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee the scene whilst carrying a bag. The suspect was caught and upon searching the bag, police found a pistol with six rounds of ammunition and 47 tablets of heroin. An investigation that was conducted at the scene revealed that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery on the night of 28 October 2020 at Imbali Township.

It is alleged three men entered the house and held up the occupants who were tied with cable ties. The suspects took two TV sets, cellphones and a vehicle before fleeing the scene. The 25-year-old suspect is appearing before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition as well as possession of drugs.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the arrest of the suspect.