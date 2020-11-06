Kenya: Virus Infections Rise in Schools Triggers Fears of Mass Spread

More than 145 learners across the country have tested positive for Covid-19 since schools partially reopened on October 12.

More than 50 teachers and tens of support staff have also tested positive. Two teachers are reported to have died from Covid-19-related complications.

Yesterday, 68 students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 in Bahati Girls Secondary School in Nakuru County, the highest number in a single school.

County Health executive Kariuki Gichuki confirmed the figures, adding that one student developed complications and was rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital. She is admitted to the isolation and management centre at the facility.

"A medical team has been dispatched to monitor the condition of the students and teachers," said Dr Gichuki. A further 115 students have been placed in quarantine in the school and more samples were collected for testing.

He added that a special team from his department continues to conduct Covid-19 prevention and management for learning institutions across the county.

Wearing of masks

Nakuru Public Health chief officer Samuel King'ori said wearing of masks remains mandatory until the spread of the virus is fully contained.

"Let this be a warning to everybody who carelessly walks around in public without a face mask. They will be arrested and prosecuted," he warned.

Nakuru County acting director of education Geoffrey Kimani said the outbreak was discovered by health officials.

This comes days after 52 students tested positive at Kolanya Salvation Army Boys High school in Busia, Teso North Sub-county.

On Wednesday, at least four cases were reported in two secondary schools in Kakamega County; three at St Peter's Boys' Secondary in Mumias and one at St Mary's Girls' Secondary.

Health executive Collins Matemba said the students had been placed under isolation and were all in a stable condition.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in our schools to ensure measures are put in place to deal with any cases of infections detected to avert further spread of the virus," he said. At Eregi Teachers Training College, three non-teaching staff have tested positive, while in Taita Taveta County Voi Primary School was closed down Wednesday after three teachers tested positive.

Further disruptions

County director of education Samson Wanjohi said contacts of the three teachers had been asked to isolate at home as they waited for results, adding that learning is going on uninterrupted in other schools.

Health executive John Mwakima said the department has recommended the closure of the school to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Education ministry says it will review the school calendar to avoid further disruptions.

"I am still hopeful that as school resumes in January, we shall be able to rearrange the timetable in such a way that the children do not lose the whole academic year," Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said yesterday at Maragua Ridge Secondary School in Murang'a County as he inspected delivery of desks.

He said the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) is working on the new examination timetable for KCPE and KCSE candidates and urged schools to health regulations.

"I want to commend the teachers as the schools I have visited and they have done the best to ensure social distancing and hand-washing points and sanitisers," he noted

Reporting by Phyllis Musasia, Lucy Mkanyika, Benson Amadala, and Martin Mwaura