Malawi: Court Adjourns Case of Chikwawa Man Accused of Defiling 11-Year-Girl

6 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Chikhwawa has adjourned a case in which a 38-year-old man is accused of defiling an 11-year-old girl in the district.

The Chikhwawa First Grade magistrate's court on Thursday adjourned the case of Leonard Kanyama to November 18, 2020 after the state said the case would be handled by the director of public prosecutions.

However, the state told the court that it was ready with the witnesses on the case after Kanyama pleaded not guilty.

Kanyama, who works as a sugarcane cutter, is suspected to have defiled the girl in sugarcane bushes after he offered the girl transport on a bicycle taxi.

The suspect looked calm throughout the hearing.

