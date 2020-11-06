Malawi: Former NFRA Deputy General Manager Viola Back in Court

6 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy general manager Gerald Viola is back in court to answer his corruption case.

The state is parading witnesses in the Lilongwe principal resident magistrate court.

He is charged with three counts of misuse of public office, interfering with procurement and forgery.

Viola allegedly awarded Misses Trading Company a K3.3 billion contract to supply NFRA with 10 million metric tonnes of maize dubiously.

The state told the court that Viola already pocketed K3.3 million from the alleged dubious contract.

Viola denies the allegations.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.