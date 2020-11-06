South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Allegedly Raping His 6-Year-Old Niece

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Westenburg outside the City of Polokwane on 04 November 2020, arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping his 6-year-old niece at their home in the area on 21 September 2020.

The victim's mother allegedly noticed something strange with her daughter who seemed to be in pain. She then questioned her but the child told her that she was having some complications in her body. The mother became worried and took her to the doctor for medical examination.

It was then revealed that she was raped. The victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who is staying with them. The devastated mother went to the police station to open a case.

The Police started with their initial investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on, 06 November 2020 facing a charge of rape.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba is saddened by the continuous acts of violence perpetrated against women and children across the Province. "Those who are still continuing to engage on these heinous and irresponsible acts, will be dealt with, harshly and without compromise", concluded General Ledwaba.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

