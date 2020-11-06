South Africa: Positive Cricket Galore As SA's Players Relish Getting Back On the Field

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Despite months of boardroom fumbling, South Africa's cricketers, desperate to play after a lengthy lockdown, provided high-quality action in the first round of the domestic four-day competition this week.

There were centuries, five-wicket hauls and matches going deep into the fourth day. There were established stars stepping up and new players catching the eye. From a purely cricketing perspective, South Africa could not have asked for much more after seven months in hibernation.

Established Proteas opener Dean Elgar made an early claim for the permanent South African Test captaincy after Faf du Plessis's resignation from the role following the England series earlier this year.

Elgar scored 101 for the Titans in their first innings against the Cobras. What made the innings significant was that Elgar's score contributed more than two thirds of the Titans' total of 150. It's only the fifth time in first-class cricket history that a batsman has scored a century when a team has scored 150 or lower.

Elgar added a second innings 58 to lay a foundation for his team, which fellow Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn built on. The Titans chased down 316 in the final innings to win by two wickets.

De Bruyn scored...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.