South Africa: Positive Cricket Galore As SA's Players Relish Getting Back On the Field

analysis

Despite months of boardroom fumbling, South Africa's cricketers, desperate to play after a lengthy lockdown, provided high-quality action in the first round of the domestic four-day competition this week.

There were centuries, five-wicket hauls and matches going deep into the fourth day. There were established stars stepping up and new players catching the eye. From a purely cricketing perspective, South Africa could not have asked for much more after seven months in hibernation.

Established Proteas opener Dean Elgar made an early claim for the permanent South African Test captaincy after Faf du Plessis's resignation from the role following the England series earlier this year.

Elgar scored 101 for the Titans in their first innings against the Cobras. What made the innings significant was that Elgar's score contributed more than two thirds of the Titans' total of 150. It's only the fifth time in first-class cricket history that a batsman has scored a century when a team has scored 150 or lower.

Elgar added a second innings 58 to lay a foundation for his team, which fellow Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn built on. The Titans chased down 316 in the final innings to win by two wickets.

De Bruyn scored...