South Africa: Two Men Missing in Thohoyandou

press release

Two men are reported to be missing in separate locations within the Thohoyandou policing precinct and public assistance is needed to locate them.

Maringa Vhutshilo (30) allegedly left his residence last month, 30 October 2020 from Tshitereke village and did not notify anyone about his departure. The victim was wearing a brown short trouser, white long sleeve shirt with blue sleepers.

Meanwhile in Mangondi village, 37-year-old Daniel Baloyi was last seen was wearing a green soccer short and red shirt on 02 November 2020 at the time of his disappearance.

The duo were searched at their relatives and friends but all the attempts were in vain.

There was no picture of Maringa Vhutshilo when the case was opened and police urge anyone who can assist with the location of both Baloyi and Maringa to urgently contact Detective Constable Shudufhadzo Sivhaga on 0159601000 or 072 424 6288 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

The search operation and investigations are still continuing.