South Africa: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Possession of Cocaine, Crysta Lmeth and Methcathinone

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston conducted a search and seizure operation in Menlyn, Pretoria which resulted to the arrest of a 41-year-old man for dealing in drugs on Thursday.

The investigation team followed on intelligence about a man selling drugs at a residential complex in Menlyn, East of Pretoria. Upon searching the suspect's residence, the members seized approximately 100 grams of crystal meth, 100 grams of methcathinone, 25 grams of cocaine, and ecstasy tablets.

The suspect was immediately and charged for dealing in drugs. He is expected to appear before the Hartfield Magistrates Court on Friday. Investigation continues.

