Uganda: Leader of Opposition Battles 4 in Gulu City

By Cissy Makumbi

Having served as Woman Member of Parliament for Gulu District for three consecutive terms, Ms Betty Aol Ocan of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, now has her eyes set on the Woman MP seat for Gulu City.

Gulu City is one of the 10 municipalities that were given city status and started operation on July 1.

Ms Aol is also the current Leader of Opposition in Parliament, a position she has held for the last two years after replacing Ms Winnie Kiiza.

Explaining why she has decided to contest for the Gulu City Woman MP, Ms Aol said she wants to be at the quarter guard to see how the new city takes off with its operations.

"The city is still young and it needs veteran leaders like us who can do test driving before handing it over to the upcoming young leaders. I am a tested leader who can drive the city to greater heights," she said in a phone interview on October 29.

During her tenure in office, she has been an advocate for girl-child education, where she has been visiting schools and giving career guidance to students.

She has also been supportive to mainly women saving groups that have empowered them to improve on their household incomes.

Ms Aol will be standing against the Democratic Party (DP)'s Jolly Okot Laker, National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s Mariea Shaka Lapolo, Ms Rose Mary Atim and Ms Vento Auma Ogora, both of whom are contesting as Independents.

Ms Okot, the founder of Invisible Children Uganda, promised to bring a wealth of advocacy experience which she acquired while working with civil society organisations.

Ms Okot's Invisible Children Uganda saw many children and women who were rescued or fled from captivity by the Lord Resistance Army (LRA), access education.

Core in her manifesto is that she will lobby government to provide free sanitary pads to every government aided school, a move she said is aimed at keeping girls at school.

However, Ms Atim is aiming to close the leadership gaps and reboot the declined performance in schools.

"It needs a vibrant person to revive the glory of the traditional schools in the new city. Being passionate in the area of education, I can be a good mentor," Ms Atim says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adding: "There is need to push the government to start prioritising teacher's motivation when planning for the academic years. Our teachers in different government-aided schools and higher institutions of learning are not motivated and the result is seen after the national exams."

On the other hand, Ms Ogora says she wants to secure the future of the people of Gulu City.

She castigated leaders who she said have stayed in power for too long.

"When I am elected as the city's Woman MP, I intend to promote good partnership with the international investors to come and boost development," she says.

The ruling party's flag bearer for the seat, Ms Lapolo said: "Despite not having been in Parliament, I have done great things for the women in the Gulu City through financial support to empower them economically."

According to Ms Lapolo, once elected into the 11th Parliament, she will eradicate poverty among the city dwellers through financial support of the underprivileged women who are dwellers in the City.