Uganda: Former Bunyoro Prime Minister Dies

6 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Francis Mugerwa

Bunyoro Kitara is mourning the death of Prof Yolamu Barongo who served as the kingdom's prime minister between 1994 and 1999.

"It is with sadness that I announce the untimely death of Prof Barongo who served our Kingdom diligently. He passed on this morning at IHK hospital in Kampala," Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom prime minister said in a statement.

He said a special parliamentary session will be held at the kingdom parliamentary chambers to honour him tomorrow.

After the kingdom's parliamentary session on Saturday, Prof Barongo's body will be taken to St Peter's cathedral in Hoima City for a requiem service. A vigil will be held at his residence in Kijungu cell in Hoima City.

He will be buried on Sunday in Kitoba Sub County in Hoima District.

Prof Barongo was the first prime minister appointed by the reigning Bunyoro king, Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I when the kingdom was restored in 1994.

Dr Yolamu Nsamba, the Secretary of the Kingdom's Royal commission who served as a Principal Private Secretary of the Omukama said Prof Barongo assumed office at the time when Bunyoro had been invaded by ADF rebels.

"He mobilized the people of Bunyoro to shun the rebellion and engage in production. He also organized the king's tour in all corners of Bunyoro to enable the newly enthroned king to interact with his people," Nsamba said.

Prof Barongo resigned as prime minister of Bunyoro in 1999 after he was appointed as managing director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) where he served for one term.

He later retired from civil service and went into consultancy but he kept in close touch with the Kingdom.

"He was a very humble man who loved his culture. We shall miss him dearly," Nsamba said.

Prof Barongo was born on November 14, 1944. He will be laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral home in Nyakafunjo village, Kitoba subcounty in Hoima district.

As an academic, Prof Barongo conducted a research on refugee integration in Bunyoro and Uganda in general. In 1989, he published a paper titled, Ethnic pluralism and political centralization: The basis of political conflict. It was published in a book titled Conflict resolution in Uganda which was edited by Kumar Rupesinghe (2000, Oslo: International peace research institute).

