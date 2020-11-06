Tanzania: This Is What Prof Lumumba Says On Magufuli's Victory

PAN AFRICANIST scholar, Prof Patrick Lumumba has extended congratulations to President John Magufuli for winning the second term and warned African nations to trade carefully with countries bent on destabilizing Africa.

Prof Lumumba said Dr Magufuli has done a lot for the nation thus he deserves to be commended for his outstanding performance instead of undermining him.

"I congratulate President Magufuli and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for the landslide victory... it is now an opportunity for Tanzanians to work hard... you should now stop urging about election and work hard ... you should also give the President a chance to serve his people," he said.

Additionally, he commended Tanzanians for conducting peaceful elections urging them to continue honoring the system whose basis was set forth by the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"I believe Tanzanians will continue conducting peaceful elections whose basis was set up by the father of the nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere," he said.

The academician noted African countries, including Tanzania, should trade carefully with donors whose intention is to undermine the continent.