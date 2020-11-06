Gambia: 'Entertainment in Gambia Not Like Before Due to Covid-19'

6 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

It is an undisputable fact that the advent of corona virus pandemic has changed how businesses and even normal life used to be. It has virtually crippled all major economies and sectors and the entertainment industry is not an exception.

Lenus Assan, a Gambian deejay, who is affected by the pandemic, also shared similar feeling, saying the pandemic has change the industry for the worse.

The rising deejay was speaking in a recent exclusive with The Mamos Media.

"Entertainment in Gambia is not like before due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is due to the COVID-19 that I was unable to host my annual summer beach jam party. With my vast experience gained in the musical industry in the Diaspora; I am set to change the night life in the Gambia;" he said.

He is currently the technical manager; producer and head of Camera Department with The Mamos Media.

Who is Lenus Assan?

"I started my disc jockey business in Brufut; Ghana town at age 18. My first radio musical show was on West Coast Radio; where I later moved to Unique FM now Taxi FM;" he asserted.

Starting out first as a piano disk joker in Accra, Ghana, the rising star went on to earn himself the award winning Dj. He was opportune to be selected to perform in the East Africa musical tour in Uganda; Rwanda and Tanzania respectively.

He later travelled to the Bahamas in the US where he was staging Bahamas music until his return to The Gambia. He is currently Brand Ambassador for Julbrew; the face of Vimto; Guinness and Castle.

