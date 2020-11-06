Sudan: Spa - New Sudan Parliamentary Structure 'Will Cause Complications'

6 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has been invited to discuss the formation of a Legislative Council in Sudan, according to new percentages agreed in the Juba Peace Agreement, with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

A new distribution of seats in parliament was agreed in the Juba Peace Agreement by the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance on October 3.

The two parties agreed that the Sudanese states will be restructured into regions that will be represented by 60 per cent of the parliament, distributed according to population density. 40 per cent of the 300 seats will be allocated to women.

The signatories of the peace agreement will be represented in the Transitional Legislative Council by 25 per cent, which equates to 75 seats. 55 per cent will be allocated to the Forces of Freedom and Change, and 20 per cent for both the FFC and the military component of the Sovereign Council.

The SPA reacted to an invitation from the FFC to discuss the details of parliamentary structure in a statement on Thursday. The new percentages will lead to "the formation of an ineffective and quarrelsome legislative council," according to the statement, and "to complications regarding representation of rebel movements not included in the peace agreement."

The statement demands fair representation of all the forces of the revolution. A formula must be found to involve Resistance Committees, the Families of the December Revolution Victims, and all minority groups in Sudan in the council. Resistance Committees withdrew from a meeting with the FFC on Wednesday about the distribution of seats in parliament, citing disagreements with the agenda.

According to the SPA, the FFC Central Council for Freedom and Change, in its current composition, is not qualified to lead the formation of the Legislative Council.

The association announced its rejection of "the individual approach followed by the FFC Central Council by inviting revolutionary groups separately for formal consultations while imposing de facto directions".

The association, which was the driving force behind the Sudanese uprising that led to the ousting of President Al Bashir in April last year, said that it will work with the revolutionary forces and civil society to reach a detailed proposal to be presented to the public opinion upon completion.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.