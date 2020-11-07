Botswana: President Masisi Lifts International Travel Restrictions

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has approved the lifting of international travel restrictions in a phased manner starting from the 9th of November, 2020 and extending to the 1st of December, 2020, covering the 14 Points of Entry listed as follows:

i. On the 9th of November, 2020, air travel will resume at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Kasane International Airport and Maun International Airport.

ii. On the 1st of December, 2020, Ground Crossing will resume at the commercial border points of Kazungula road, Kazungula ferry, Ngoma, Ramokgwebana, Martins Drift, Ramatlabama, Tlokweng, Mamuno, Pioneer and Mohembo.

iii. Furthermore, international air travel will resume on the 1st of December, 2020 at Phillip G. Matante International Airport in Francistown.

All arriving travellers will be expected to meet the following requirements:

a) Present a valid 72 Hour negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) result from time of departure.

b) Screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry.

c) Symptomatic clients upon arrival will be required to undertake mandatory testing and possible isolation and or quarantine, as per section 76 (1) (2) and 80 of the Public Health Act of 2013.

d) The traveller will be required to remain in contact with the local health authority for a period of 14 days doing self-monitoring.

e) Returning citizens and residents not meeting the requirement will undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine and testing at their own cost (as assessed by local authority).

f) Non-citizen travelers not meeting the requirements will NOT be allowed entry into Botswana.

g) Travellers exiting Botswana are expected to comply with travel regulations of the destination country at their own expense.

The remaining Points of Entry will be considered in due course subject to disease burden and harmonization with other neighbouring countries.

Source : Dailynews online