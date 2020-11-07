Zimbabwe: "Mai Dhuterere Is Way Past 24"

6 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Popular singer Mambo Dhuterere (real name Darlington Mutseta) has refuted claims that his wife - who is celebrating her birthday today - has just turned 25 years.

Recently the couple torched social media storm after unsubstantiated comments went viral suggesting that Dhuterere is only aged 26 years old while his wife is just 24 years of age, a stark contrast to the pair's rather elderly looks.

This prompted ridicule from social media users.

In a hearty birthday message for his wife, the Dare Guru singer rubbished the claims hinting that his wife passed the 24 year mark a long time ago.

"Happy birthday Mai vevanhu🎂🎂🎂... Mwari vakusesekedze uchengete vana neni kuti ndirambe ndiine hunhu cos pafeya munhu wese anopupura kuti ndakachinja pandakasangana newe 😊😊 Kana Manuwero wekudenga anoziva ndai misfire 😂😂... . But kumba kwedu hakuna munhu ane 24 years 😒😎 Takapfuura was,"

(Happy birthday people's mom. May God keep you safe as we help each other nurture our children... (Note) She is not aged 24, she passed that mark a long time ago)

Dhuterere has however refused to bow down to pressure to reveal his actual age.

Mambo Dhuterere is currently riding on his fourth, five-track album called "Zvino Dzimba Ngoni" which was released September. The album comes after projects that include "Dhuterere" released in 2015, "Tsamba" (2018) and "Dare Guru" last year.

Mai DhuterereMambo Dhuterere

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.