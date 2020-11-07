Zimbabwe: "Mai Dhuterere Is Way Past 24"

Popular singer Mambo Dhuterere (real name Darlington Mutseta) has refuted claims that his wife - who is celebrating her birthday today - has just turned 25 years.

Recently the couple torched social media storm after unsubstantiated comments went viral suggesting that Dhuterere is only aged 26 years old while his wife is just 24 years of age, a stark contrast to the pair's rather elderly looks.

This prompted ridicule from social media users.

In a hearty birthday message for his wife, the Dare Guru singer rubbished the claims hinting that his wife passed the 24 year mark a long time ago.

"Happy birthday Mai vevanhu🎂🎂🎂... Mwari vakusesekedze uchengete vana neni kuti ndirambe ndiine hunhu cos pafeya munhu wese anopupura kuti ndakachinja pandakasangana newe 😊😊 Kana Manuwero wekudenga anoziva ndai misfire 😂😂... . But kumba kwedu hakuna munhu ane 24 years 😒😎 Takapfuura was,"

(Happy birthday people's mom. May God keep you safe as we help each other nurture our children... (Note) She is not aged 24, she passed that mark a long time ago)

Dhuterere has however refused to bow down to pressure to reveal his actual age.

Mambo Dhuterere is currently riding on his fourth, five-track album called "Zvino Dzimba Ngoni" which was released September. The album comes after projects that include "Dhuterere" released in 2015, "Tsamba" (2018) and "Dare Guru" last year.

