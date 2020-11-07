Rwanda: Rusesabagina's Appeal Hearing Adjourned to Next Week

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Friday, November 6, resolved to suspend the appeal hearing of Paul Rusesabagina to next week, November 10.

Rusesabagina seeks to challenge a decision that was taken by the Kicukiro Primary Court last month to remand him for additional 30 days as had been requested by the prosecution.

While attending Friday's hearing online, the suspect said that the reason for the request to postpone the hearing was that none of his lawyers was available at the moment.

"My two lawyers (David Rugaza & Emeline Nyembo) have been recalled by Rwanda Bar Association. My third lawyer Gatera Gashabana will be available next week," he said.

Commenting on the request, the prosecution noted that it is the right of the accused to have legal counsel.

The rescheduled hearing is expected to take place at the same court, by 09:00 a.m.

Rusesabagina faces several charges including terrorism, financing terrorism, recruiting child soldiers, kidnapping, arson, and forming terror groups, among others.

According to prosecution, the additional 30 days will be used to interview survivors of FLN attacks who are located in Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe and Rusizi, and among others gather additional evidence against the suspect.

At least nine people were killed during the attacks.

Meanwhile, early this month, the prosecution announced that it would merge Rusesabagina's case with that of 16 suspects, all of whom former fighters for FLN, to have a joint trial.

Making the announcement, Prosecutor-General Aimable Havugimana said that they will also request the court to merge at the substantive phase, with that of the two former publicists to the outfit whose case is already ongoing.

The duo is Callixte Nsabimana and Herman Nsengimana who are already on trial at the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-border Crimes located in Nyanza District.

