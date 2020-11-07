Ethiopia: PM Abiy Confirms Air Force Conducted Targeted Strikes in Mekelle and Its Environs

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has confirmed that the Ethiopian Air Force has conducted airstrikes yesterday targeting various places where rocket launchers and other heavy weaponry were found in Tigray during the military engagement between federal and Tigray region forces in the regional state.

In a statement released on the state broadcaster EBC, the Prime Minister said the airstrikes have fully destroyed various rocket launchers with a capacity to travel up to 300 kilometers, and which "the greedy junta" [TPLF] was planning to use. The Ethiopian Air Force was therefore instructed to launch the targeted airstrikes in a place where the heavy weaponry were stationed in Mekelle and its environs, the statement said. AS