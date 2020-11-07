Ethiopia, Israel Agree to Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Relations

6 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Israel have agreed today to further strengthen their inter-parliamentary relations.

House of People's Representatives Speaker, Tagesse Chafo held talks with Israel's Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan.

During their meeting, the two sides underscored that the people of Ethiopia and Israel are historical and bound by blood.

Speaker Tagesse Chafo said the two countries need to work to further enhance people-to-people and inter-parliamentary relations as well other areas of cooperation.

He added that the House of People's Representatives (HPR) is keen to bolster its relation with Israel's parliament.

Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan said on his part that his country wants to strengthen relations with the Ethiopian parliament.

The two sides have agreed to work together by establishing inter-parliamentary committee so as to provide capacity building to members of the standing committee of the HPR.

Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan, who is in Ethiopia for official working visit, has been holding discussions with senior government officials on ways of consolidating relation between the countries.

