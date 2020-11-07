Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says First Round Military Operation Against TPLF Successful

A map showing the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
6 November 2020
Addis Ababa — The first round of operations against the "greedy Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) junta has been carried out successfully, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Briefing the media, Prime Minister Abiy said air strikes are being carried out on selected TPLF targets.

The premier said that the National Defense Force has defended itself from the assault of TPLF and is now on the offensive. The operation will continue unabated.

In the operation carried out successfully, the air force has completely destroyed a variety of heavy weapons, including rockets.

As the gangster group has the desire to use missiles that hit targets up to a range of 300 kilometers, air strike was carried out on heavy artillery weapons and the missiles around Mekelle, he revealed.

The first round operation was thus carried out successfully, Abiy added.

He further stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the safety of civilians from ground or air attacks.

The PM said members of the Special Force of Tigray Regional State who are coerced to fight by the TPLF are peacefully surrendering.

