Cameroon: On the Cameroonian Diaspora

6 November 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Tibor P. Nagy, Jr

Bureau of African Affairs

November 6, 2020

The Cameroonian diaspora in the United States can and must play a critical key role to end the violence in Cameroon.

As a community, your influence can be felt through public remarks, private conversations, remittances, international conferences, and social media posts.

We encourage you to use the power of your voices in a constructive manner to promote peace as you engage with Cameroonians worldwide, the U.S. government, Congress, and on social media.

We count on the Cameroonian diaspora in the United States to participate constructively in addressing its concerns about Cameroon. We will not work with groups - or attend diaspora-organized events - that include calls for violence or hate speech. The United States supports the territorial integrity of Cameroon and calls for all actors to peacefully address the long-term grievances driving the current conflict in the Northwest and Southwest Regions and to cease exacerbating the hardships experienced by civilians in these regions.

The United States government considers the Cameroonian diaspora a critical community that can push for meaningful change in Cameroon to address long-term grievances, support the safety of humanitarian workers, get children back to school safely, and bring an end to the fighting that has led to untold suffering.

