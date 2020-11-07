Sudan: Central Darfur Governor Calls for Total Disarmament of State

6 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Zalingei — The Governor of Central Darfur, Adeeb Abdelrahman, announced a new campaign on Thursday that aims for the complete disarmament of the state of Central Darfur through the enforced collection of unauthorised weapons.

"All preparations have been completed for the process of forced disarmament of people not authorised to carry arms," he said. "The time for voluntary collection of weapons has passed."

During his meeting yesterday in the state capital Zalingei with the delegation of the Weapon Collection Mechanism, headed by Maj Gen Tarig El Orabi, the governor said that the campaign will not exclude anyone.

He indicated that, after the first phase of the voluntary collection had ended, an elaborate plan was crafted for a forced disarmament process of all unauthorised arms carriers.

The disarmament teams are equipped with modern detectors, trained police dogs, and qualified technical teams.

The announcement of the enforced disarmament process comes three weeks after the first Coordination Forum for the governors of the five Darfur states, in which they discussed security concerns, the economy, and social issues. One of the central concerns were the armed robberies in North Darfur.

Earlier this year, Central Darfur faced protests over the lack of security, justice, and adequate services in the state. More protests followed in October as a result of the recurring violence in the region.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.