Nigeria: #EndSARS - Nigerian Govt Moves Against Protesters, Freezes Bank Accounts

CBN obtains court order to freeze accounts of #EndSARS campaigners

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 20 individuals and an organisation linked to the #EndSARS campaign.

According to details of the order, the request was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed. It was filed by the CBN on October 20.

The court order was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

The court directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN's application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants and respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

The #EndSARS campaigns dominated newspaper headlines last month when young Nigerians came out to demand the abolition of a notorious police unit, SARS.

The protests, which started peacefully, turned violent after a clampdown on protesters by security agents and hoodlums.

In the wake of the protests that rocked many cities across the country, many Nigerians - including protesters and policemen - were killed.

Similarly, businesses and public property were vandalised by hoodlums across states and cities.

In Lagos, Oyo and some other parts of the country, police stations were burnt and vehicles belonging to the Nigerian police were vandalised and, in some instances, burnt.

The federal government has repeatedly said it recognised that the demands of the protesters were genuine and it has met some of the demands.

The government has, however, now decided to go after some of the key leaders of the protest.

Earlier this week, one of the leaders of the protest, a lawyer, was barred from travelling abroad on a scheduled visit and had her passport seized.

