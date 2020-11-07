Nigeria: Over 30 Vehicles Razed in Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

7 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are locked in a gridlock following the tanker accident.

At least 30 vehicles were burnt in a multiple accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway early Saturday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the inferno happened at about midnight when a tanker lost control, fell and exploded in the middle of the road.

The incident happened just after the Long Bridge where there is both a car park and car sales stand.

Many vehicles were razed in the inferno.

Motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are locked in a gridlock following the tanker accident.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps are on the ground trying to evacuate the totally burnt tanker blocking the road.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.