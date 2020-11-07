Kenya: Why I've Not Re-Married Since My Divorce - Prezzo

Pioneer rapper CMB Prezzo, real name Jackson Makini, has opened up about why he is yet to re-marry, years after separating from his wife and mother of his child.

Prezzo said he is yet to meet a woman who understands him and is ready to tolerate his wild lifestyle.

The self-declared 'King of Bling' divorced his wife Daisy Jematia in 2013 and never remarried.

However, he has been linked to a number of relationships with celebrities which have sadly been shortlived.

"The challenge I got is that I don't lead an ordinary lifestyle. So the kind of ladies I have ended up meeting have never really embraced and felt comfortable with my way of life. Insecurity has been the major cause of my breakups," the flamboyant rapper revealed.

The 40-year-old wedded Jematia at a colorful ceremoniy in December 2008 at the Karen County Club.

The marriage, however, lasted only two years before trouble rocked their matrimonial home before they opted to part ways in November 2011.

In May 2012, the former Mrs Jackson filed for divorce and High Court judge Luka Kimaru granted her application to officially divorce him.

She cited adultery and physical abuse as grounds for the divorce, which was finalised in 2013.

Since his separation, Prezzo has at one point or another been linked to Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu, Michelle Yola, Noti Flow and Chagga Barbie.