Kenya: Why I've Not Re-Married Since My Divorce - Prezzo

7 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Pioneer rapper CMB Prezzo, real name Jackson Makini, has opened up about why he is yet to re-marry, years after separating from his wife and mother of his child.

Prezzo said he is yet to meet a woman who understands him and is ready to tolerate his wild lifestyle.

The self-declared 'King of Bling' divorced his wife Daisy Jematia in 2013 and never remarried.

However, he has been linked to a number of relationships with celebrities which have sadly been shortlived.

"The challenge I got is that I don't lead an ordinary lifestyle. So the kind of ladies I have ended up meeting have never really embraced and felt comfortable with my way of life. Insecurity has been the major cause of my breakups," the flamboyant rapper revealed.

The 40-year-old wedded Jematia at a colorful ceremoniy in December 2008 at the Karen County Club.

The marriage, however, lasted only two years before trouble rocked their matrimonial home before they opted to part ways in November 2011.

In May 2012, the former Mrs Jackson filed for divorce and High Court judge Luka Kimaru granted her application to officially divorce him.

She cited adultery and physical abuse as grounds for the divorce, which was finalised in 2013.

Since his separation, Prezzo has at one point or another been linked to Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu, Michelle Yola, Noti Flow and Chagga Barbie.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.