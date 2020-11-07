Egypt: The Course of the Vote in the Second Phase of the Parliamentary Elections

press release

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights is following the voting process in the second phase of the House of Representatives elections 2020, which started this morning. The second phase includes the following 13 governorates: Cairo, Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Menoufia, Gharbia, Kafr El Sheikh, Sharkia, Damietta, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai, and South Sinai.

The elections for the first round of the second phase for Egyptians living abroad were held on November 4, 5, and 6, and extended on November 7 and 8 inside the country. The results of the second phase elections will be announced no later than November 15, 2020.

The run-off round for the unresolved seats in the second phase will take place on December 7-8 inside the republic and on December 5-6-7 abroad. The final results of the elections will be announced, no later than December 14, 2020.

In the list system for the second phase, elections are held in the first district, which is located in the Cairo Sector, South and Central Delta Department, which is located at the Cairo Security Directorate, and includes 6 governorates (Cairo, Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Menoufia, Gharbia, Kafr El Sheikh). 100 seats have been allocated to the list system in the second phase in these districts. The East Delta Sector Department, located in the Sharqia Security Directorate, includes 7 governorates (Sharkia, Damietta, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai, South. Sinai), and has been allocated 42 seats.

The departments of the governorates of the second phase are divided as follows:

Cairo governorate includes 19 electoral districts with 62 available seats for which 433 candidates are competing. 31 of those seats are for independent candidates and 31 are for list-system candidates.

Sharkia governorate includes 8 electoral districts with 42 available seats, 21 seats for list-system candidates, 21 seats for independent candidates. 246 candidates will compete for these seats.

Kafr El Sheikh governorate includes 4 electoral districts with 19 available seats, 9 seats for list-system candidates, 10 seats for independent candidates. 150 candidates will compete for these seats.

Gharbia governorate includes 7 electoral districts with 30 available seats, 16 seats for list-system candidates, 14 seats for independent candidates. 188 candidates will compete for these seats.

El-Monofia governorate includes 6 electoral districts with 24 available seats, 14 seats for list-system candidates, 11 seats for independent candidates. 168 candidates will compete for these seats.

El-Dakahlia governorate includes 10 electoral districts with 38 available seats, 17 seats for list-system candidates, 21 seats for independent candidates. 351 candidates will compete for these seats.

Domyat governorate includes 2 electoral districts with 8 available seats, 4 seats for list-system candidates, 4 seats for independent candidates. 88 candidates will compete for these seats.

Port Said governorate includes 2 electoral districts with 4 available seats, 2 seats for list-system candidates, 2 seats for independent candidates. 50 candidates will compete for these seats.

Qalyobia governorate includes 6 electoral districts with 30 available seats, 14 seats for list-system candidates, 16 seats for independent candidates. 223 candidates will compete for these seats.

Ismalia governorate includes 3 electoral districts with 9 available seats, 4 seats for list-system candidates, 5 seats for independent candidates. 133 candidates will compete for these seats.

Suez governorate includes 2 electoral districts with 4 available seats, 2 seats for list-system candidates, 2 seats for independent candidates. 34 candidates will compete for these seats.

North Sinai governorate includes 2 electoral districts with 7 available seats, 5 seats for list-system candidates, 2 seats for independent candidates. 31 candidates will compete for these seats.

South Sinai governorate includes 2 electoral districts with 4 available seats, 2 seats for list-system candidates, 2 seats for independent candidates. 10 candidates will compete for these seats.

The elections to the House of Representatives are held under the full supervision of the National Elections Authority, and the commission shall impose the necessary health measures and conditions To deal with the (Covid-19) epidemic. The committee issued 24 decisions (Resolutions 52 - 74 of 2020), starting with the decision to invite voters last September 10, and decisions 61/2020 to follow up the conduct of the elections, 64/2020 regarding propaganda controls, and 65/2020 to form a committee to monitor irregularities, and 66/2020 commissioned experts of the Ministry of Justice to review the electoral campaign accounts.

The committee uses the judiciary to supervise the electoral process in both the general and subsidiary polling stations. About 300,000 security forces from the police force, backed by some formations of the armed forces, participate in securing the electoral process.

The elections combine the list and individual systems at 50 percent each, which constitutes an important development in terms of raising the percentage of the list seats from 100 to 284 seats distributed in four geographical constituencies according to the relative distribution of the population. The seats in the single system were significantly reduced from 468 seats to 284, and the number of parties is more than 100.

The greatest development was the enhancement of the participation rate of women to obtain a 25 percent quota of seats as a minimum, in addition to quotas allocated to the groups most in need of care to ensure their representation in the Council (workers and farmers, people with disabilities, Egyptians living abroad, Christians). The President of the Republic may appoint 5 percent of the seats, up to a maximum of 28 seats, increasing the number of seats in the parliament from 568 to 596 seats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1,136 candidates are competing for the 284 seats in the list system within the following four lists: Men Agl Masr list which includes 12 parties competing in four districts, Nidaa Masr list competing in Upper Egypt and West Delta districts, Abnaa Masr list which includes 7 parties and is competing in the East Delta district, the Independents' Alliance which includes parties competing in Cairo, South Delta and Central Delta districts. At the same time, 3,964 candidates will compete for the 284 seats in the individual seat system. 3,096 of the candidates are independent while 868 are affiliated with a party.

The number of female candidates on the lists is 607 (331 main candidates - 276 alternate candidates). There are only 346 female candidates for individual seats, of whom 35 represent 17 political parties, and 309 are independent.

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights participates in monitoring the course of the second phase of the House of Representatives elections in (9) governorates, with a total of nearly (400) observers.