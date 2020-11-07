Uganda Police Creates 13 Election Policing Zones

Kampala — The Uganda Police Force has created 13 elections policing zones ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The creation of election zones according to a senior police officer was approved by the police's Policy Advisory Committee- PAC purposely to increase efficiency in response to electoral emergencies across the country.

Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has since appointed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police -AIGPs and Senior Commissioners of Police -SCPs as substantive commanders for electoral zones.

"The country has been divided into 13 policing zones in which regions have been combined to form one single zone to be commanded by one senior officer. The purpose of creating policing zones is to bring services from police headquarters closer to the regions for effective planning, effective utilization of resources, quick and effective actions," senior police officer quoted the resolution by PAC.

A senior police officer referred Uganda Radio Network -URN to police spokesperson Commissioner of Police-CP Fred Enanga saying he has already been given the document to pass out to the media. However, CP Enanga could not be reached as he did not pick nor return our calls.

"CP Enanga has all details about these 13 zones and he will communicate to the media anytime. He will reveal who has been appointed to command which zone and which policing regions have been merged to form one zone," a senior police officer added.

Nevertheless, URN understands that AIGP Edward Osiru Ochom, who is the Director Police Operations has been tasked to oversee all police and sister security operations in greater Kampala zone which now includes Kampala city, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts.

Counter-terrorism director, AIGP Abbas Byakagaba has since reported to his Mbarara zone and he addressed the media on Friday morning indicating that police had okayed National Unity Platform-NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to launch his manifesto in Mbarara city.

"The IGP has appointed Senior Commissioner of Police Christopher Kisalawo to command greater West Nile Zone. All RPCs [Regional Police Commanders] are now under the command of the new zonal overall commander," the source said.

Ochola has also ordered RPCs and new zonal commanders to speed up the recruitment of Special Police Constables in the areas of jurisdiction. Police are currently recruiting 50,000 SPCs who will be deployed inside and outside polling stations.

*****

URN